You Won't Believe How Much Ariana Grande Has Changed Since Her Nickelodeon Days

Ariana Grande may be a dangerous woman now, but that's not always been the case. Far from it, in fact.
Genius makes the star's evolution very clear in a new video, which looks back at the last 15 years of the 23-year-old's life.
Turns out, before becoming a Nickelodeon star, our little Grande was just an 8-year-old kid who sang the national anthem at hockey games and covered Alicia Keys on YouTube.
It may even be hard to imagine that Grande released her debut album, Yours Truly, in 2013. Yes, that was really only three years ago. And yes, her most recent record, Dangerous Woman, is her third album in as many years. My, how time flies.
One thing is for sure, though, Grande's ponytail may seem to stay the same, but her music definitely never will. See how far she's come, below.
