Look Inside Whole Foods' First New Lower-Priced Supermarket

We love getting fresh organic food at Whole Foods , but we're not always happy with what it does to our wallets. Lucky for us, the market is doing something big to change its “Whole Paycheck” reputation. The company just opened the very first location of its new lower priced store , 365 by Whole Foods Market.Located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, the first 365 store opened Wednesday morning, and customers seemed to be quite satisfied with this brand new grocery shopping experience. Along with lower prices, the store offers high-tech electronic scales that allow shoppers to weigh their produce, view the price, and print a label.The design is another totally new part of the 365 stores. Breaking away from the dark greens of the traditional locations, the new market displays bright and bold blocks of primary colors throughout.