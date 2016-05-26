Look Inside Whole Foods' First New Lower-Priced Supermarket

We love getting fresh organic food at Whole Foods, but we're not always happy with what it does to our wallets. Lucky for us, the market is doing something big to change its “Whole Paycheck” reputation. The company just opened the very first location of its new lower priced store, 365 by Whole Foods Market.
Located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, the first 365 store opened Wednesday morning, and customers seemed to be quite satisfied with this brand new grocery shopping experience. Along with lower prices, the store offers high-tech electronic scales that allow shoppers to weigh their produce, view the price, and print a label.
The design is another totally new part of the 365 stores. Breaking away from the dark greens of the traditional locations, the new market displays bright and bold blocks of primary colors throughout.
Not everything about 365 is a departure from the original Whole Foods, though. On its website, the company says it's still working with the belief that “where food comes from, and how it’s grown and produced, matters.” Now, it's just making that healthy lifestyle a bit more accessible. And speaking of access, the chain plans to open 12 more 365 locations across the country over the next two years. Affordable, clean food coming to a town nearby? We can't wait. (L.A. Times)
