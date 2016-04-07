Get ready, Whole Foods fans on a budget. Remember last summer when word got around that Whole Foods was opening a new, cheaper grocery chain aimed at millennials? Well, the first 365 Market will open on May 25, according to a press release issued by the company.
Located in the hipster enclave of Silver Lake in L.A., it will largely focus on the chain's generic brand of the same name. The markets will seek to offer a cheaper alternative to the traditional Whole Foods stores in what could be an attempt to woo millennials away from Trader Joe’s.
While the lack of name-brand products will seem familiar to Trader Joe's fans, 365 will offer other unique shopping options. The new stores will feature a restaurant-like experience, with an in-house vegan restaurant, tea bar, coffee shop, and open seating.
The next two locations are projected to open later in 2016, in Bellevue, WA, and Portland, OR, with 10 more stores opening in 2017. While lower prices and cheap eateries may be a good way to win over twentysomethings, so far there is no word if 365 markets will offer Trader Joe’s real secret weapon — cookie butter.
