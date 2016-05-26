1 Dead, 3 Shot At T.I. Show In NYC

A shooting at a T.I. concert last night has left one man dead and three others with gunshot wounds. The rapper and actor had yet to take the stage at the time of the shooting, but was in the venue.
The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. at Irving Plaza in New York City.
"A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting took place at the third-floor green room area," Chief of Manhattan South Detectives William Aubry said at a press conference, Rolling Stone reports. "At the time of the shooting, two performers were performing onstage: Maino and Uncle Murda."
"We were facing the stage on the ground floor, about three rows back from the gate of the stage," concert-goer Juliet Vahos told Rolling Stone. "It sounded like there was a loud rumbling noise in the VIP section on the right balcony. It sounded like two shots. Some people were saying that it was 'just a fight.' About 30 seconds later, we definitely heard multiple gunshots. Everyone was running like you've never seen them run before."
A 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and later died in the hospital. A 34-year-old man who took a bullet to the chest was reported as being in critical condition. A 26-year-old woman and rapper Troy Ave were both shot in the leg.
We will continue to update this post as details emerge.
