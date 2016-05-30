Where Cool Girls Go To Find The Best New Beauty Swag

Some people only shop for beauty products in actual stores, and we totally understand why. Especially on the makeup front, it helps to swatch, swipe, and test out products before forking over the cash to invest in them. Still, we can't help but be on #TeamInternet, especially when sites like Net-A-Porter have such standout beauty selections (and a return service that will pick up the product from your house completely free, by the way).
This retailer's collection is leading the pack in cool-girl beauty — brick-and-mortar location, be damned. To prove our point, we've rounded up all of the best new buys hitting the site in June. (Spoiler: This includes a bevy of awesome new lippies, a cushion blush, and products to help your strands stay fresh all summer long.) And these are only next month's launches — just imagine what else is coming down the pipeline.
