The Major Mistake Most 20-Somethings Make

When I finally came back, my résumé was locked at the place I’d been two years earlier. It had been more stressful than I’d anticipated not having a permanent address and I found it tricky to begin replenishing my savings account at a time when many of my peers were buying their first homes.Don’t get me wrong. I don’t regret my trip . But these “drop everything and travel” articles never speak to the downsides that come with putting your “real” life on pause. Because, as burned out as I was, I genuinely loved my work. I wish now that I’d addressed the burnout with the help of a career coach or therapist, rather than assuming it was the corporate job that was my problem. The self-doubt and anxiety I felt in the office still cropped up on the road. When I look back at my Instagram photos of an amazing sunset, I also remember that I was watching it while my stomach was churning, feeling guilty for blowing off a freelance deadline or freaking out about the rapidly rising balance on my credit card.It’s not like unlimited travel unlocked any potential in my life. After all, travel already had been part of my life. Prior to getting laid off from my job, I made sure any expendable income went to travel. I used a certain amount of money from every book contract for a trip. This way, I spent a week in Spain, attended a surf camp in Costa Rica, and spent a long weekend exploring Ireland’s Aran Islands. I also volunteered every summer at an oncology camp in Seattle, something my employers let me do without using my vacation days. I don’t think the time limits on these experiences made them any less valuable than the months I spent aimlessly traveling. In fact, I feel being in one place for only a few days allowed me to maximize my experience without losing out on the “real” life I loved. In the end, I think my long-term travel plans actually closed a few doors for me.