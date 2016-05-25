The Major Mistake Most 20-Somethings Make

Case in point: Two years ago, I spent a month in Costa Rica with another freelancer friend. When the month was up, she came back to New York City while I booked a one-way ticket to Croatia. She ended up landing a full-time job at a travel website, getting gratis trips all around the world while I was frantically trying to earn enough to pay for hostels. She was able to combine her passion for travel with a “real” job, but she had only been able to do so because she was in one place long enough to make the connections to get the gig.



I have another backpacker friend I met in Montenegro who realized she wasn’t cut out for office life and started searching for jobs as part of a yacht crew. She got the gig and was able to enhance her résumé, earn money, and see the world. If I could do things all over again, I would have at least tried to find a permanent or contract position with a company that would allow for a stable income while I explored. Constantly stressing and cobbling together money may work for some people, but it didn’t work well for me and really hindered my ability to enjoy my trip.



Bottom line: Passport stamps aren’t the path to enlightenment. If you’re feeling antsy in your everyday life, you’re likely to take those feelings on the road. Absolutely adventure within your budget, but don’t throw away all your savings in search of an experience. Because, a year and a half back from traveling, I’ve found that life can be just as exciting close to home with a permanent address and a positive bank account.