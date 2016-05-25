The Voice finale aired Tuesday night, crowning a season 10 champ of the singing competition. The winner, hailing from Team Christina, is Alisan Porter. But this isn't Porter's first brush with fame and adoration — far from it.
The 34-year-old was a child actress. In fact, you probably know her biggest movie, which came out 25 years ago. Porter starred as the titular cutie in 1991's Curly Sue. In the film, a 9-year-old Porter played the orphaned partner-in-crime to Jim Belushi's scam artist. (And she sang the national anthem!)
Now, she's made a new name for herself as the winner of The Voice. "I have retired Curly Sue, she is dead! I am now the girl who won The Voice," Porter told reporters after the finale, according to People. "I would like you all to know. I've waited 30 something years for that! She's dead!"
Despite her early success in acting, Porter was always a singer at heart. "It's so cool that's how my career started and I'm honored to have had a great career when I was young," she told People. "It's been years, decades since that was over and since I've been wanting this."
