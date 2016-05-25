Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are contrite. The heartless bastards don't feel sorry about murdering yet another beloved character. (R.I.P. Hodor and literally everyone else.)
Their remorse stems from the fact that they seriously underestimated how aggravating the whole "Hodor"/"Hold The Door" thing could be.
The most recent episode of the show revealed that Hodor's name is a contraction of "Hold The Door." Already people have taken to replacing "door open" elevator buttons with pictures of the character's face.
Benioff and Weiss issued their "heartfelt apology" on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. (Did you really expect a Kimmel segment to be genuine?) "We're sorry for all the idiots who, from now on, will be shouting, 'Hodor' every time you go through the door," Benioff said solemnly as he sat alongside his partner on a couch full of money.
Indeed, Kimmel's reenactment of how a "Hodor" scenario might go down proves Benioff's point. "We forgot how annoying people can be," Weiss noted. "That's our bad."
It sure is. They should be ashamed.
