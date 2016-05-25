15 Perfect Weekend Trips To Take This Summer

The cold months are finally over, and it’s time to start thinking about summer travel. There are 15 weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day, which means there are also 15 opportunities to explore, relax, and indulge, even if you're not taking extra vacation days.
From Bermuda to Taos to Atlantic City (really!), we’ve compiled 15 amazing trip ideas for every single summer weekend. Ahead, you'll find a mix of destinations, whether you're looking for an affordable road trip or a luxe spot to jet for a long weekend. Either way, consider your summer planned. And don't forget to tag us in your Instagram photos!