The magic of Lemonade and the spells and potions of Harry Potter have converged to create the internet's most perfect "Hold Up" parody. Potterhead and Beyhive member Dominique Taylor wrote and recorded "Wand Up," a remix of the Lemonade track that finds Bey questioning her lover's fidelity.



In "Wand Up," Taylor recasts Hermione and Ron Weasley as the song's Yoncé and Jay Z. Hermione confronts Ron in the song, reminding him that if he keeps trying her patience, she'll be "off with Victor Krum too." The video's intro title card teases the lovers' quarrel: "Sometime between their fifth and sixth year at Hogwarts, Hermione, the brightest witch of the wizarding world, completely lost her mind over Ron."



