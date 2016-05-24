Most Enlightened High School Boys Ever Hold A Tampon Drive

We're living in a time when our periods are trackable, taxable, and (still) considered a major inconvenience. What a wonder it was, then, to learn of a group of high schoolers — male high schoolers, no less — who are trying to help women during their time of the month in a completely selfless way.
As The Cut points out, an all-boys student group at James Hillhouse High School in New Haven, CT, is holding a drive for pads, tampons, and other feminine products. All the donations they receive will be made available to their female peers at the school, free of charge. They're accepting contributions to the drive until June 2.
The group, a chapter of the Kiyama Movement, was inspired to start the drive after learning that 86% of women have gotten their periods suddenly and without any feminine products available to them, The New Haven Register reports. These young men have clearly taken one of the five guiding principles of the movement — "respect for womanhood" — to heart.
Several New York City public schools have already implemented free tampon and pad programs, but that barely puts a dent in that 86%. When even a group of teenage boys (not generally the world's most period-friendly demographic) are trying to make menstrual products more accessible, you know something needs to change.
