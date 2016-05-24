Is Tyra Banks Trying To Be America's Next Top Chef?

I have never been one to be very excited about cooking. I put all of my energy into my work and to succeeding, so instead of cooking, I eat at restaurants all the time, order in, or defrost frozen food in my microwave. That all changed the day my son was born. I do not want him to grow up thinking that cooking is what happens only in fancy or fast food restaurants. I do not want the only cooking he witnesses to be when he turns on his television and sees famous chefs create masterpieces. I want to be his chef. I want him to go to college and miss his MOMMY'S masterpieces. I want all of his friends to be fighting to come to his house to sample his mother's culinary creations. So, I did something about it. I enrolled in ad intensive Boot Camp at @theculinaryinstituteofamerica in St. Helena and I have to say, it changed my life. Come back today to experience my culinary journey in pictures...

A photo posted by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on May 23, 2016 at 10:59am PDT