Is Tyra Banks Trying To Be America's Next Top Chef?

Olivia Harrison

Tyra Banks is a model, actress, CEO, and smizing expert. She wears a lot of hats, and she’s adding more and more all the time. Most recently, she seems to be trying on a chef's hat, and it’s all because of her new son, York.

Banks, who became a mother in January, posted a photo on Instagram yesterday in a chef’s coat. In the photo’s caption, the new mother explained she had enrolled in an intensive cooking boot camp at The Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, CA.

She also shared with her followers why she made the decision to enroll. She wrote, “I have never been one to be very excited about cooking. I put all of my energy into my work and to succeeding, so instead of cooking, I eat at restaurants all the time, order in, or defrost frozen food in my microwave. That all changed the day my son was born. I do not want him to grow up thinking that cooking is what happens only in fancy or fast food restaurants. I do not want the only cooking he witnesses to be when he turns on his television and sees famous chefs create masterpieces. I want to be his chef. I want him to go to college and miss his MOMMY'S masterpieces. I want all of his friends to be fighting to come to his house to sample his mother's culinary creations. So, I did something about it.”

Throughout the next few hours, Banks shared more photos of her journey to becoming a better cook for her son. She revealed that her own mother joined her on the culinary adventure, and it looked like they had some serious mother-daughter bonding time.
This isn’t the first time Tyra has shown serious commitment to getting proper training. In 2012, before launching her cosmetic brand Tyra Beauty, she completed Harvard Business School's executive education program. So it's no surprise that when she set out to improve her cooking skills, she solicited help from one of the most respected cooking academies in the country. Not much has changed since her modeling days. She still wants to be on top. (People)
