Is Tyra Banks Trying To Be America's Next Top Chef?

I have never been one to be very excited about cooking. I put all of my energy into my work and to succeeding, so instead of cooking, I eat at restaurants all the time, order in, or defrost frozen food in my microwave. That all changed the day my son was born. I do not want him to grow up thinking that cooking is what happens only in fancy or fast food restaurants. I do not want the only cooking he witnesses to be when he turns on his television and sees famous chefs create masterpieces. I want to be his chef. I want him to go to college and miss his MOMMY'S masterpieces. I want all of his friends to be fighting to come to his house to sample his mother's culinary creations. So, I did something about it. I enrolled in ad intensive Boot Camp at @theculinaryinstituteofamerica in St. Helena and I have to say, it changed my life. Come back today to experience my culinary journey in pictures...
Banks, who became a mother in January, posted a photo on Instagram yesterday in a chef’s coat. In the photo’s caption, the new mother explained she had enrolled in an intensive cooking boot camp at The Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, CA.
Throughout the next few hours, Banks shared more photos of her journey to becoming a better cook for her son. She revealed that her own mother joined her on the culinary adventure, and it looked like they had some serious mother-daughter bonding time.
Guess who joined me on my culinary adventure! My mama! For Mother's Day, her gift from me was for her to take her cooking chops to the next level. Since my bro and I have moved away from home, my mom has lost inspiration to cook for herself. She says it's not fun to cook when there's no children to share the food with. But now, thanks to @theculinaryinstituteofamerica, her fire has been re-lit! She is soooo amazing in class. And she BOSSES me around BIGTIME! "Ty, you're holding the pan wrong!!!" Augh!!!! But there's still no one else that I'd wanna be in the cooking classroom with. We are going through some serious Mama/Daughter bonding.