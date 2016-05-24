On a more upbeat note (at least for JoJo), a clear front-runner emerged on the first night, even as she had to comfort some who felt they were back at an awkward middle school dance (and corral tipsy contestants who barged into her private confessional). When she kissed former pro quarterback Jordan, after he returned for a second chat following what he felt was a terrible missed opportunity, JoJo described the lip-lock as perfect. Her quick review? "Now, that was a kiss." So it was no surprise when she gave him the first impression rose. Chad may not see him as a threat (mostly because Chad is the worst), but obviously, as of now, Jordan is the guy to beat.

