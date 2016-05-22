Fred Armisen found himself in a familiar spot when he stepped on the stage of Studio 8H. After all, Armisen spent 11 years on Saturday Night Live. He has a special knack for sketch comedy, always bringing a charm and vulnerability to his work. That's a skill that has served him well with IFC’s Portlandia. Plus, Armisen has an arsenal of characters at his disposal. The tough part would be choosing just where to go with them. So, how did season 41 wrap up? Which of Armisen’s former cast mates showed up to celebrate the end of another season?



Here are three highlights from Saturday night’s finale.



1. Couples Night: Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, and Beck Bennett are all waiting to meet their friend and his new girlfriend. A knock at the door reveals that their friend is played by Jason Sudeikis. Fred Armisen plays Sudeikis's new girlfriend. Regine, Armisen’s character, is a cultural snob who won’t stop insulting her hosts. Sudeikis and Armisen run through an escalating series of PDA. Everyone except Sudeikis cracks in the sketch. Bryant is barely able to hold it together when Armisen’s foot ends up in the guacamole on the coffee table. Even Armisen can’t keep it together. Armisen and Sudeikis’ comfort with each other and their willingness to go for it manage to sell what could have been an otherwise flat sketch.

