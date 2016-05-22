See All The Best Street Style From Fashion Week Down Under

I’ll be the first to admit: Arriving in Sydney for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, I expected a laid-back aesthetic to dominate the streets. I was in the land of sun and surf, after all, and even though the country was technically on the brink of its “winter” season, the weather lingered in the mid-70s, which, as someone from New York would consider, meant shorts, tees, and sandals all week long.
The scene outside Carriageworks (the official venue for MBFWA) was anything but. Formalwear (and I mean beaded, strapless gowns) and seriously-all-out ensembles were surprisingly the norm, with stacked stilettos, more off-the-runway Gucci than I could possibly count, and — what I found to possibly be the coolest part of the local street style scene — an undeniable support for Aussie designers (of the most prominent were favorites Ellery, Alice McCall, and Dion Lee). And while I may not plan on wearing a massive tulle dress to fashion week next season, it was refreshing to see showgoers take their personal style so seriously (and done well, at that).
Click through to see 30+ outfits that stole the show this past week in Sydney. Let’s just say we’re officially declaring the city down under a seriously underrated street style destination.
