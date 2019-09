Why Does CBS Have So Many New Shows About White Dudes?

CBS has a reputation as a network for "old people," and, this year, it seems like it's not trying to alter that. Supergirl is moving to The CW . The network did not pick up Drew, a Nancy Drew series starring Sarah Shahi , an actress of Iranian and Spanish descent. (Deadline reported that the show "skewed too female for CBS' schedule," which Geller refuted according to BuzzFeed.)

According to reports , CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller argued that the network has a "great balance" during its upfront presentation yesterday. Geller cited female-led shows on their schedule like Madam Secretary, Two Broke Girls, Mom, and the upcoming Doubt. "We are definitely moving in the right direction," Geller said. Really? Defending homogeneity by saying, Well, we already have shows about — mostly white — women, is not particularly progressive. One landmark moment like Cox's role in Doubt does not make up for endorsing overwhelming whiteness and maleness.You can watch the rest of the trailers over at CBS' YouTube page — that is, if you wish to be blinded