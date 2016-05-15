Laverne Cox Makes History As First Transgender Woman To Star On Network TV

Laverne Cox is already killing it on Netflix, but now she's officially ready to slay on network TV. Even better, she'll be breaking barriers while doing it.
Cosmopolitan reports that Cox earned a role on the upcoming CBS drama Doubt, which makes her the first transgender person to star as a reoccurring transgender character on broadcast television.
There is no word yet on who Cox will play on the new series, but Deadline reports that the show is about a "smart, chic, successful defense lawyer at a boutique firm [who] starts to fall for her charismatic client, who may or may not be guilty of a brutal crime."
What we do know is Cox will be seen, which is a big step forward for network television.
Cox took some time to celebrate this exciting news by — how else — dancing to "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang.
Since appearing on Orange Is The New Black, Cox has continuously broken barriers for the transgender community, including becoming the first transgender person to appear on the cover of Time and the first transgender actress to be nominated for an Emmy.
