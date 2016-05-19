The Game of Thrones cast is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to plot spoilers. But stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were game for a round of "two truths and a lie" with Yahoo. (Iwan Rheon, who plays Ramsay Bolton, respectfully declined: "Sorry. It’s a dangerous game.") And the results are quite telling when it comes to major expected plot points in season six. Here's what we (think) we learned. [SPOILER ALERT]
Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, was up first:
1) “Ramsay dies.” Everyone wants Ramsay to die, and talk of his death has been swirling for months. We
think pray this one is true.
Advertisement
2) “Lady Stoneheart returns.” Lady Stoneheart is, of course, Catelyn Stark, who met her end seasons ago at the Red Wedding. If you read the books, then you're probably inclined to believe this one. We're not so sure of this rumor, but in Westeros speak, it would be freaking awesome since she was one of our favorite characters. We're going to call this one a lie.
3) “Arya checks three people off her list.” Okay, so Arya is going to kill somebody this season. She's got seven names left on her list, but crossing three off seems a tad ambitious. Some of the top contenders? Cersei, The Mountain, and Walder Frey. We'll put our money on truth.
Williams, who plays Arya, was up next:
1) “Arya goes to Westeros, back over the sea.” Probable. She's got things to see, deaths to avenge, people to kill. The lady doth speaketh the truth.
2) “Arya is in the trailer more times than people have realized, because they don’t realize it’s her.” That makes a lot of sense, because we're pretty positive that with all her intense training, Arya's going to be face-swapping old-style any day now. Also, it's a little odd to make up. True.
3) “Arya doesn’t cross any more names off her list.” That would suck. False.
2) “Arya is in the trailer more times than people have realized, because they don’t realize it’s her.” That makes a lot of sense, because we're pretty positive that with all her intense training, Arya's going to be face-swapping old-style any day now. Also, it's a little odd to make up. True.
3) “Arya doesn’t cross any more names off her list.” That would suck. False.
Advertisement