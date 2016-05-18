Jennifer Lawrence Suffered The Consequences Of Lying At The Airport

Here's how not to act at an airport, courtesy of Jennifer Lawrence. She told this cautionary tale during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show and E! has the exclusive clip.
Apparently, when Lawrence was traveling to England to audition for her first X-Men movie, her passport was about to expire and she didn't have a work visa. So, she was instructed to lie to customs about the reason for her visit. (A preview of how this story ends: Lawrence is currently promoting her third X-Men film, X-Men: Apocalypse.)
Faced with the prospect of fudging the truth, Lawrence concocted an elaborate story — some might say too elaborate — about how she was attending her brother's wedding. She even managed an answer when questioned about its location. ("Wimbledon," she said.) But then, the situation started to go awry. After she admitted that she didn't have an invitation for the event, she was asked whether she was lying. Finally, she was caught and confessed to her attempt at deception. "And then, I had to sit in a tiny little jail for like five hours, while they called my employer," she said. "I felt tiny."
It's certainly not the greatest injustice ever to have happened at an airport. It is, however, another story that makes us believe Lawrence's life is just a neverending comedy of errors.
