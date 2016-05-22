This is a point stressed by Toni Graphia, who wrote this episode — and believe me, she knows that scene is hard to watch. "We always planned to show [the rape]," she told us in an interview. "We did have many discussions, though. We wanted to be sensitive about it. We didn’t want it to be gratuitous, we didn’t film it in any kind of titillating way, we wanted it to just be the terror of it. We wanted to convey the emotion and the fear of it. We had a lot of talks with the actor and his mother to make sure they knew we were going to be respectful. But we thought, this [Randall] is a despicable man and he knows no boundaries, whether it’s men or women or kids. He’s a sadist and he’s going to take his pleasure where he wants."