The next day sees the couple strolling around Versailles in their finery. The Duke of Sandringham has summoned Jamie to appraise some horses for him. The duke lets it slip that he finds Charles to be an "utter arse," but seems to be challenging Jamie on his loyalty. Hmm.



Claire is whisked off for a walk by Jamie's former paramour Annalise, which gives them a chance to bicker about Jamie's personality. The episode is officially turning into Mean Girls when Annalise notices a strange man looking at them. Lo and behold, it's Captain Jack Randall. Of all the royal gardens in all the world...



Claire's soon left alone with her tormentor, who is so stunned by the chance encounter that he keeps rambling on about fate. Claire can't get away soon enough, but there's an issue: The king has approached.



We're not sure what the 18th-century French term for "throwing shade" is, but ol' Louis' really good at it. He mocks Randall's accent, his red coat, his country's love of carnage. When Randall explains that he's in France to ask the duke to reinstate his brother, the king suggests he get down on his knees and beg. Oh, how the tables have turned. Everyone gets a good laugh and the king throws in a final dis about Randall's "pretty little britches." Respect.



Jamie, who shows up in time to exchange some tense remarks about the weather, walks off with Claire, then doubles back to speak to Randall. He explains to a puzzled Claire that he has challenged Randall to a duel. Randall has accepted.



Jamie and Murtagh have barely had a chance to have a huddle about said duel when Claire rushes home explaining that it's off. Randall is imprisoned in the Bastille because she has given a sworn (and false) statement that he was the one who attacked her and Mary. The men are not pleased.



Claire must explain to Jamie about the connection between Frank and Mary. He's still outraged, going so far as to give her his knife so she can kill him. He has a point: Randall did rape him and make his life a living hell, after all.



Claire's not in the most understanding mood, however. She plays the "I saved your life" card.



"I've saved your life not once but twice," she tells him. "You owe me a life."



Jamie, who could really use some sort of Selfish Spouses support group right about now, finally relents, but he's far from happy about it. He agrees to let Randall live for one year for the sake of Frank's family line. When Claire goes to embrace him, he snaps.



"Do not touch me," he seethes.



Uh-oh, Claire. You've done it now.