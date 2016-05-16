Justin Bieber Just Broke A Million Little Argentinian Hearts

Morgan Baila
It's a sad day to be a Justin Bieber fan in Argentina.

The South American country's teenage-girl population is mourning the news that Bieber will not be touring in Argentina due to unidentified legal issues. The legal issues to which he could be referring are most likely linked to a falling-out Bieber had with the Argentinian government back in 2013: While performing in Buenos Aires, Bieber stepped on and kicked the country's national flag.

The flag, as seen in this video, was thrown onstage by someone in the crowd, and Bieber was attempting to move it away from his feet. Bieber soon after apologized, saying he hadn't known what the thrown object was.

The day after the incident on November 8, Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, tweeted: "Spent my day dealing with pandemonium that @justinbieber caused in Argentina." It seems the pandemonium still ensues.

And now, two and a half years later, Bieber himself took to Twitter to explain that he is still not allowed to tour in the country.
His Argentinian fans are, as anticipated, not taking the news well.

