"Chariots of Fire" isn't playing in the video above, but you can imagine it, right? Playing against Lehigh University last Saturday, West Point softball captain Kasey McCravey made an astounding save. In a mad dash to home plate, she leapt over the catcher, slid to her stomach, and successfully touched the plate before getting tagged. Did we mention she made it look effortless?
McCravey's amazing jump helped lead West Point to a 3-2 victory. With hops like that, she could have been a solid hurdler or Double Dutch competitor. The West Point Black Knights are probably very pleased she ended up playing softball instead.
Major congrats to McCravey and West Point on the win. If you need us, we'll be watching this video a couple hundred more times.
