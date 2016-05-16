Adele Is Dropping A New Video Very, Very Soon

But she's not just going to just drop it on the internet, oh no, she's going to premiere it at the Billboard Music Awards.



If using an awards show to premiere your latest video, directed by Patrick Daughters, isn't exciting enough, this is Adele's first official video since she released "Hello" way back in October 2015.



If you remember, she released "When We Were Young" as the second single off her latest album, but only released a live video for the song.



Unfortunately, Adele won't be at the Billboard Music Awards, since she's currently on tour in Europe, but hopefully you'll take her new video as her sincere apology.



The Billboard Music Awards, which include performances from Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.