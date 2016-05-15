Good News For Your Future Self: Your Sex Life Improves With Age

The harsh reality of being human is that we all must age. But that doesn't mean that your life is over — especially not your sex life.
Cosmo reports that according to a new survey, people over 40 are not only still having sex, but they're much more adventurous in bed than they were in previous decades.
The survey was carried out by sex researchers at the University of Guelph and the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN). The whole endeavor was funded by Trojan. The research team surveyed 2,400 people between the ages of 40 and 59.
According to researchers, 75% of those surveyed reported having a sexual encounter in the previous 12 months, with 71% saying they had sex in the last six. In other words, the over-40 crowd is still getting busy.
The survey also found that 63% of those surveyed said they were "more interested in trying new things to enhance pleasure" than they were a decade ago.
Alex McKay, the survey's executive director explained that the 40 to 59 demographic was chosen for this survey because those individuals are from a generation that "saw society take a more liberal turn to sexuality and...grew up with the idea that sexuality was something to be enjoyed."
That means the free love generation is just starting to have their best sex, ever! Hopefully, that means there are plenty of good times ahead for Generation X and millennials.
