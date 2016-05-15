We've all seen articles about the crazy luxe flights offered by Emirates Airlines that only the 1% can afford. But are you ready to see how the 1% of the 1% flies?
Look no further than Etihad's new $38,000 one-way flight between New York and Mumbai, The Residence. Yes, $38,000 for one way. By the way, it's not even a direct flight.
Travel + Leisure just dubbed it "the new most expensive flight in the world." That make sense, since a round-trip ticket would set you back by about $76,000.
The Residence is a private, ultra-glam, three-room suite which Etihad is calling a "penthouse in the sky." For your $38,000 you get the suite, a chef, and a butler.
There's also a private bathroom (with a shower) and a living room with a leather couch and a 32-inch flat-screen television. There's discrete storage for your belongings and foldaway tables for your meals.
And in case this doesn't sound luxurious enough, your meals are cooked to order by the on-board chef. Don't worry, your own personal butler will bring it all to you.
But here's the craziest part: the Residence is the first commercial airline ever to have a private bedroom with a double bed. You even get turndown service for your Italian linens. There's a 27-inch flat-screen TV in your bedroom, too.
According to Travel + Leisure, the ticket price also includes other amenities like, "luxury chauffeured transportation to and from the airport, private check-ins away from the maddening airport crowds, and access to a private lounge, as well as use of a personal travel concierge who can help book a table at a restaurant and score concert or sports tickets."
So, if you're willing to drop $38K on a one way trip to luxury in the skies, this is your big chance.
Take a tour of The Residence with the video, below:
