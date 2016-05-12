This Could Be The Next Big Coffee Trend & It Will Take You Back

We're always on the lookout for the next big coffee trend, and a café in San Francisco is serving up a latte with serious viral potential. Corridor Café is whipping up a coffee drink that will bring you back to the days of Barney & Friends, Barbies, Power Rangers, and more with just one sip — and it's all thanks to one of our fave childhood cereals.
Let us introduce you to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte. At first glance, it may appear to be just another pretty latte art-topped beverage. However, this coffee drink is artfully crafted with “cereal-infused” milk.
Although coffee may be for “adults,” we’re never too old to feel like kids again. So, we're really hoping cereal lattes become a thing. Tip for all the big kids out there: save that leftover cereal-bowl milk and you can craft a cereal latte of your own.
