Just heard the incredibly sad news that Nick Lashaway was killed in a car accident on May 8th. Nick was such a talented, funny and kind person and we were so lucky to have him as a part of the Girls family when he played Frank in episode 207. We will always remember the week we shared with him, his playful smile, his easy instincts and how much he made us laugh even when we had to stay up all night in the woods. We are sending love to his family and friends and feeling such gratitude for his gifts. RIP sweet Nick.

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 11, 2016 at 3:15pm PDT