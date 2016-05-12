Actor Nick Lashaway, who appeared on an episode of HBO's Girls, died in a car crash in Framingham, Massachusetts on Sunday.
Lashaway appeared on the Season 2 episode "Video Games," in which Hannah and Jessa visit Jessa's father and stepmother in their country home. Lashaway hilariously portrayed Jessa's stepbrother Frank, who hooks up with Hannah and is naive enough to expect a relationship afterward.
He also appeared in The X-Files, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and the Nicholas Sparks adaptation The Last Song, according to his IMDB page.
Lena Dunham wrote a tribute to Lashaway on Instagram after hearing of the accident. "Nick was such a talented, funny, and kind person, and we were so lucky to have him as a part of the Girls family when he played Frank in episode 207," she wrote. "We will always remember the week we shared with him, his playful smile, his easy instincts, and how much he made us laugh even when we had to stay up all night in the woods. We are sending love to his family and friends and feeling such gratitude for his gifts. RIP sweet Nick."
Just heard the incredibly sad news that Nick Lashaway was killed in a car accident on May 8th. Nick was such a talented, funny and kind person and we were so lucky to have him as a part of the Girls family when he played Frank in episode 207. We will always remember the week we shared with him, his playful smile, his easy instincts and how much he made us laugh even when we had to stay up all night in the woods. We are sending love to his family and friends and feeling such gratitude for his gifts. RIP sweet Nick.
The 28-year-old may have lived a short life, but he clearly had a huge impact on both his castmates and his audience.
