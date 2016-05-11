

It's a lot. If you ever wanted to read a stream-of-consciousness narration of a stranger's pregnancy and everything that follows, read up. But the most interesting part of Perlongo's personal essay is the why.



"I’m writing this because I believe baby-making times are strange for the growing population of girls like me (and most modern couples for that matter) and we shouldn’t feel dumb talking about the stuff that makes us wonder if we should stop procreating altogether," she explains. "We live in an ever-evolving world that breeds new skill sets, but also new fears in how successfully we can translate this world to family life."



We're all about having open and honest conversations when it comes to sex, relationships, pregnancy, and parenting, so more power to Ms. Perlongo.

