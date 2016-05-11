Taylor Swift's Favorite Reality TV Show May Surprise You

Like many of us, when Taylor Swift has some free time on her hands, she likes to catch up on reality TV. But, Swift's favorite show may surprise you.
The singer revealed her favorite guilty pleasure during her speech at the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards, as E! News reports.
While receiving the Taylor Swift Award — don't worry, she knows how funny that is — she shouted out two of the night's other winners, songwriters Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, who picked up the BMI Icon Award.
"I recently have had a lot of time off. I've been watching a lot of reality TV," Swift said. "Barry and Cynthia's daughter Jenn is the couples therapist on a show called Couples Therapy that I watch a lot so I was really really excited to meet her."
Yes, Swift is very up on her Couples Therapy With Dr. Jenn, a VH1 show that finds C-level celebrities working out their marital issues. And yes, this is the show that has featured model Janice Dickinson, Creed frontman Scott Stapp, rapper DMX, The Bachelor's Juan Pablo, and numerous Teen Mom alumni.
About that self-titled award, Swift is only the second artist to receive one in BMI's history. The first was Michael Jackson, who picked up the award that features his name in 1990.
Swift admitted that she was "super relieved" to receive this prize in particular. "If they would have chosen someone else to give the Taylor Swift Award to," Swift said. "I'd be kinda bummed about it."
