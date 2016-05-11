Snow White Finds Her Prince Charming In This 2-Year-Old Autistic Boy

Coley explained that Jack, or Jack Jack as she calls him, "is on the shy side with people he does not know." But there was something about Snow White that just clicked for him.



In the clip, you see the little boy laying his head on Snow White's lap and looking up at her with a big smile. It was enough to bring his mother to tears.



"I must have cried 1,000 tears watching his interaction with her," Coley wrote. 'He was in love."



Coley told Mashable that since they returned from their Disney trip, Jack still watches his first meeting with Snow White, signing "more" after it finishes.



"We watched it 18 times in a row the other day," Coley said. "It seems to really put him in a calm state. He is so settled and happy to watch it."



Sorry Prince Charming, but it seems Snow White has a new (little) man in her life.

