Moms & Daughters Pick Tattoos For Each Other & It's The Sweetest Thing Ever

These mother daughter duos made sure the ink they were getting and giving was nothing but sentimental.



One mom named Angie designed a kiss print tattoo for her daughter Maycie telling the tattoo artist, that she would leave a lipstick mark on her daughter's cheek every morning as she went off to school. Maycie chose a rainbow with the word "somewhere" above it in honor of her mom's Wizard Of Oz sing-alongs.



"Every time we were driving and that "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" song came on we'd be belting it out," Maycie said. "Like anytime I hear that song, I think of my mom. And I think of those memories."



Definitely grab the tissues before watching this one. And maybe call your mom and ask if she wants to get a tattoo with you.