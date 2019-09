If #OscarsSoWhite and #whitewashedout complaints don't quite reach the Hollywood execs who still think only white actors can carry blockbuster films, perhaps a different approach could do the trick. Maybe casting directors have very limited imaginations and just need a few hints? That's the tongue-in-cheek idea behind #StarringJohnCho, which is much more than just a hashtag."The goal of #StarringJohnCho has always been to spark the conversation and try and alter one's perception of how Asian-Americans are viewed both in Hollywood and in our society," William Yu (who happens to be the brother of R29 staffer Samantha Yu), told Refinery29 via email. To that end, he's Photoshopped the Star Trek actor into movie posters for The Avengers, Me Before You, Mother's Day, The Martian, and more."I would love to see an Asian-American cast in the next tentpole franchise," Yu said. "I hope that the movement will provide some influence so that when Hollywood execs are having casting discussions, the subject of selecting an Asian-American is brought to the table. "