Margaret Cho Sparks Twitter Firestorm Over Hollywood Whitewashing

Margaret Cho has made a name for herself in Hollywood by being funny. But the comedian and actress doesn't see anything funny about the injustice of whitewashing in movie casting. Specifically, Cho is calling out the industry for marginalizing Asians and Asian-Americans by casting white actors to play Asian characters.The issue, seldom talked about in the past, has been gaining attention recently due to two high-profile instances of Asian characters being reimagined as white. Ghost in the Shell, a manga adaptation due out in 2017, stars Scarlett Johansson as Japanese heroine Major Motoko Kusanagi. The general consensus? A dye job and an angular haircut do not a Japanese woman make. And in November, we'll see Tilda Swinton play a Tibetan mystic called the Ancient One in the Doctor Strange movie.This weekend, actor George Takei called bullshit on the studio's excuse, which essentially blamed inter-Asian politics and Chinese audiences. "So let me get this straight. You cast a white actress so you wouldn’t hurt sales…in Asia? This backpedaling is nearly as cringeworthy as the casting. Marvel must think we’re all idiots," he wrote. "They cast Tilda because they believe white audiences want to see white faces."