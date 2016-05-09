Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” is a lightning rod for linguistic pedantry. Lots of people say “Well, none of those things are actually ironic. That’s not what irony is.” And those people are right, but boring.
The original video has an iconic look and, like it or not, the song has endured. It’s kind of like “We Didn’t Start the Fire” but for a certain strain of '90s disaffection. Of course, there have been updates. This video purports to fix the original lyrics of “Ironic” to make them actually ironic.
Now, Morissette is back with an updated version of her song. She dropped the track as part of an appearance on James Corden’s show and now it’s got, like, modern references (Tinder and Snapchat). It’s also pretty funny. Watch below.
