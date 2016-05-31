Reality television isn't usually lauded for its insightful commentary. But sometimes, in the cesspool of drama, arguments, and completely fabricated scenarios, there gleams a nugget of truth. There are moments when you listen to a character, internalize what has just come out of his or her mouth, and say to yourself, "I could embroider that on a pillow."
One of the first shows to do this for us was The Hills. It's been 10 years since Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, and the rest of those privileged Californians came into our lives. And honestly, we've never been the same since.
In retrospect, you can justify pretty much anything you want to do with a quote or example from The Hills. Don't feel like staying at a party? Just leave! It doesn't matter if the party's on a boat. Figure it out. Get a text from a former lover? Ignore it! It's just part of that weird radar ex-flames have to remind you they still exist, just when you're ready to forget they ever walked the Earth.
And that's just the beginning. Ahead, 17 truths we just never would have known without The Hills.