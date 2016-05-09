Kendra Wilkinson Couldn't Be Prouder Of Her Stretch Marks

"Look what my 2 babies did... They made me happy," Wilkinson wrote in her caption of the photo, adding a smile emoji at the end. She's the latest woman to join the growing community of mothers taking pride in their post-baby body changes. And, like others before it, her post has been met with overwhelming support.
"You can't imagine how this one picture has affected me, being a mother of three. Thank you for being brave," one of Wilkinson's followers wrote in the comments. "Thanks for being so real and honest! Your belly is beautiful and you should be so proud of that stomach! Appreciate it x," another wrote.
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here.
