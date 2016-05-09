Taylor Swift did a brief stint as T-Swizzle, while Daniel Radcliffe absolutely slaughtered "Alphabet Aerobic" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Other celebrities, however, have perfected their beatboxing skills — or at least, they've tried.
Inspired by Emma Watson's adorable beatbox attempt for Lin-Manuel Miranda, we rounded up some of the best clips of celebrities trying to drop a beat. There's Cara Delevingne, Channing Tatum, and Queen Latifah also showing off their skills with Jimmy Fallon. Then there's Theo James on the red carpet, Justin Timberlake in throwback concerts, and Olivia Munn on Ellen.
A few of these celebs are just trying beatboxing for the first time (or at least it seems that way). Others, of course, are seasoned pros. Need more proof? Here's Cara Delevingne holding her own alongside Pharrell and Justin Timberlake.
Now, we're off to go practice a little bit. We have a feeling late-night karaoke is going to get a lot more intense from now on...
