Here's Where You Can Listen To Radiohead's New Album

Evette Dionne
Radiohead released its long-awaited album, A Moon Shaped Pool, on May 8. The group announced the album's release in a simple tweet. It has since garnered over 9,000 retweets.

The New York Times has already dubbed Radiohead's ninth studio album as an effort of "patient perfectionism." It's sure to accrue more accolades as time rolls on.

Best of all, you don't have to wait to hear the musical greatness. No need to head to stores to get in on this: Radiohead's gone digital. The entire album is available at multiple streaming sites, including iTunes, Apple Music, and Tidal. It is not yet available on Google Play or Spotify, though it originally appeared in Google Play and was quickly removed, according to the Guardian.

Fans were expecting the album's release. On May 3, the group dropped the video for "Burn the Witch" on YouTube and deleted all content from its website.

Nigel Godrich, Radiohead's longtime producer, tweeted that creating the album was intense for him.
The band plans to tour with this new music. Entertainment Weekly reports that its first performance will be in Amsterdam on May 20.
