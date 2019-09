Unfortunately, that means extra work for the employees. "A lot of the homeless people that do tend to come in, and they will buy a cup of coffee, they use the restroom as their shower time," former Starbucks supervisor Lester Monzon told NPR. "They'll take off their shirts, they'll bathe themselves. When they leave, the whole bathroom is just completely destroyed."That might be why a few Starbucks in Downtown Los Angeles have recently closed their bathrooms completely, though the company said in a statement to NPR that the locations were closed for unspecified safety concerns. Though employees were not authorized to speak to reporters, some reportedly told the local CBS affiliate that it was to keep out the homeless. A security guard was reportedly posted at one location to prevent homeless people from entering.From the customer's perspective, it's not just about the bathrooms. Unfortunately, about 25% of the country's homeless population suffers from severe mental illness , so there's a question of how they might behave toward the other customers who come to sip their lattes. Starbucks baristas have to tread lightly when an apparently homeless person causes a disturbance in the café.