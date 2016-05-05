Quiz, who lives in the Bay Area, started gaining a following organically, after posting photos of her daughters in outfits from big-box stores like the GAP as well as Etsy shops and local boutiques, and tagging retailers. She had just over 500 followers when companies started contacting her directly.



As her following grew, Quiz decided to use her background in marketing to expand what had been a hobby into an actual business. Now, she considers herself the founder of two companies: one, a line of caftan-inspired medical gowns (meant to be worn post-labor); the second, a social marketing company that works with companies like Whole Foods, Orbit Baby, and smaller, European brands, such as Eli, a Spanish shoe company.



Frame and Wiles both have creative backgrounds as well. Frame is a writer, stylist, and fashion editor. Wiles worked in advertising for 15 years, rising the ranks to creative director before moving into the blog space.



“I think because I have an ad background, I like coming up with creative ways to promote things that won’t put off my readers,” says Wiles. “It’s a skill set I had baked in.” All three women stress the importance of choosing the right brands and partners to work with — tag too many products, or come off as overly promotional, and readers will be turned off. Part of getting that authentic feeling, however, is having their kids in the images — a request that’s sometimes a specific ask from brands.



“There’s definitely a huge market for that more organic feeling in the photograph,” says Frame. “If it’s something [Small Fry’s founders] are willing to do and it’s worth our time, we’ll talk to our kids about it. If they are into it, great. If not, we have a lot of models, and their parents will bring them to the shoot. We are never short on models.” Small Fry doesn't use an agency; the “models” are children volunteered by their parents, and Frame says they are compensated according to the type of sponsorship.



Frame’s unapologetic about taking payment for photos. “It takes time. It takes talent. Maybe that’s one of the unfair qualities of being a woman who works — people assume you should do it out of the goodness of your heart. Nobody would expect a man to do that. There are companies that think you should just want a T-shirt, and that’s all you need to do a two-hour photo shoot and edit the photos and edit the content and push it on your social media.”