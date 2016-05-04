Beyoncé's Message About Her North Carolina Performance Is Great, But A Little Late

Just one day after rocking her Givenchy dress on the red carpet at the Met Gala, Beyoncé was down South in Raleigh, NC, for a stop on her Formation Tour. Hmmm. Big performer. North Carolina. That sounds familiar. Ah yes — that's because many performers, including Bruce "The Boss" Springsteen, Demi Lovato, and Nick Jonas, have all been boycotting the state due to its controversial and discriminatory "bathroom bill," which was passed into law last month.
People were a bit thrown off by Beyoncé performing in Raleigh, but it seems the singer is still against the law and what it stands for.
Beyoncé's site has a new tab called "#BeyGood," presumably a play on "Be Good." There, she has released a statement regarding the bill in North Carolina. The article is titled "Equality NC Works To Prove 'Y'all Means All.'"
The post begins by laying out what happened in North Carolina and the background of the law. It then goes on to the tour, as a whole, and its stance on the issue.
"As The Formation World Tour makes its stop in the Tar Heel state in the midst of such a controversial time, we think it is important for us to bring attention to those who are committed to being good and carrying on the message of equality in this core of controversy," it reads.
The message of the statement rings true. The foundation, Equality NC, is working towards a very valiant cause — to establish equal rights for everyone in the state. If only Beyoncé could have said these things before her show. It's important to not only acknowledge the need for change, but to also incite it.
Keep up the good work Bey, but there's always room for improvement and inclusion.
