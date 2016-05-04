What I Wish I Knew About My Career Before I Had Kids

Now, I am in no way saying you should "Lean Out" because you think kids will derail your career. But rather, make sure you’re working at a company that cares about this stuff. So what really matters? Here’s a little scavenger hunt for you:



1. Find out the number of weeks of paid family leave — not the number of ping-pong tournaments (though those are fun, too) — your company offers.



2. Ask how many men have taken more than two weeks for paternity leave (hello, Mark Zuckerberg).



3. Count the number of women in leadership roles.



4. Count the number of women in leadership roles who have kids.



5. Count the number of women in leadership roles who have kids and whom you would consider role models.



6. Count the number of eye rolls a woman gets for leaving work “early” to relieve the sitter.



7. Count the number of work trips you have to take in a given month. Trust me, they get tougher and tougher.



8. Scan the company’s marketing and PR language. Bonus points for commitments to professional development, equal pay, and gender diversity.



9. Explore whether the company supports a women’s group or women’s initiatives.



10. Is there free food? If so, run. (In all seriousness: Free food is awesome, but there’s a theory that some companies are just trying to get you to have every meal at work.)



These work policies and cultural cues can either catapult your career with kids or stop you in your tracks. Having a senior female role model will be critical. Looking back, I wonder how I would have done things differently if I had a strong female mentor when I was at my breaking point — someone who could look into the future for me because she had been there. But I didn’t, and I decided to opt out. I can tell you: It’s not easy to get back in. I don’t regret my decision, and I do believe this was the path I was meant to take. I just wish I had been a little smarter from the start to make the finish line feel a little closer.



If you do decide to take a career break, there are a few things you should absolutely do. Keep those business networks going. Continue to do things that challenge you. Discover what you’re truly passionate about. Take a class. Stay engaged. And write it all down. Because when the time comes to return to the workforce, you’ll need all that information to get back in the game.



So, to the 25-year-old me, here’s what I will leave you with: Continue to have drive and ambition, but know that your career is a long journey, and that every woman’s path is unique. You can’t compare yourself to another person’s decisions. Be a little more forgiving. And find a work environment that cherishes paid leave. And ping-pong.