Channing Tatum's Interview With An Autistic Reporter Is The Most Adorable Thing You'll See All Day



Tatum got a good laugh out of that. But Fleischmann wasn't there to joke, she was there to ask the tough questions. "How about that, Channing, would you date a 21-year-old with autism?" she asked.



Tatum said yes, but only if he had permission from his wife. "All right," she responded. "I've got my lawyers working on your divorce papers as we speak!"



Don't worry, Fleischmann isn't trying to break up any marriages, she's just interested in knowing if Tatum finds it hard being so good looking.



Turns out, Tatum finds it hard to make people take him seriously, but not because of his looks. But, he does say, "I'm really lucky, my mom and dad were two good looking people."



As for the answer to how many women he took home back when he was a stripper, you're going to have to watch the video for that.







