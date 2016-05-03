The cat's out of HBO's bag. Jon Snow lives! Or, at least, he isn't exactly dead. We have yet to see what lies beyond that table (with Game of Thrones, you never know).
But the good news is that hope is alive: Sometimes beloved characters do get reworked into shows even after they've kicked the bucket! Are we so wrong to hope that some other series might take a page from the Game of Thrones playbook and give us back a few of our beloveds?
Starting with Derek Shepherd, perhaps? Don't judge. This writer has invested a lot of time into Grey's Anatomy over the years. I just want to see Meredith happy, damn it. Besides, apparently Jimmy Kimmel was thinking the same thing.
But the good news is that hope is alive: Sometimes beloved characters do get reworked into shows even after they've kicked the bucket! Are we so wrong to hope that some other series might take a page from the Game of Thrones playbook and give us back a few of our beloveds?
Starting with Derek Shepherd, perhaps? Don't judge. This writer has invested a lot of time into Grey's Anatomy over the years. I just want to see Meredith happy, damn it. Besides, apparently Jimmy Kimmel was thinking the same thing.
Advertisement