Great news, Gwen Stefani fans. The pop star is making her Carpool Karaoke debut this week. The 46-year-old singer will appear in the popular segment on The Late, Late Show with James Corden Wednesday evening. Fortunately, they're giving us an advance sneak peek to ramp up our excitement.
On the agenda? In the clip, we see Stefani belting out No Doubt's classic "Don't Speak." She'll also be doing a low-fi rendition of "Used to Love You," her powerful fall 2015 single about her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. We're also crossing our fingers for some Blake Shelton talk. But what we're most excited to see is Gwen doing her best emoji imitations. Naturally, she does a mean dancing lady.
Check out the clip, below.
