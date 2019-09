Being a bride isn’t cheap — but then again, neither is being a bridesmaid. There’s a dress, gifts, travel...the list goes on. It’s easy to feel jealous of the groomsmen, who, we've always assumed, have fewer wedding-related expenses. But all is not as it seems.According to a new study conducted by GOBankingRates , groomsmen actually spend more, on average, than bridesmaids. In fact, the results showed that the dudes in the bridal party tend to shell out more across every category — even clothes. How? Well, although the average bridesmaid dress isn’t cheap (at around $214.58), it’s still $30 less than the average tuxedo, which runs $245.50.The price differential only gets wider for bachelor and bachelorette parties. Bridesmaids reportedly spend $437.31 on the occasion, whereas groomsmen spend significantly more, at $681. Meanwhile, the cost of being a maid of honor versus a best man is even more dramatic. A maid of honor can expect to shell out over $500, whereas the average best man spends nearly $1,000 — almost double what his female counterpart spends.When it comes to gifts, groomsmen once again spend more — yes, even despite the fact that bridesmaids may be expected to buy gifts for a bridal shower or other peripheral wedding events. Approximately a third of groomsmen say they will spend more than $200 on gifts; only one-fifth of bridesmaids plan to spend as much.Okay, so we have a bit more sympathy for our male counterparts at weddings now. But this spending discrepancy also feels like poetic justice for the wage gap . When we’re making the same as the groomsmen, dollar for dollar, maybe we’ll shell out more for wedding gifts, too.