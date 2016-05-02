In what is destined to go down in history as one of the silliest food lawsuits ever, a woman is bringing a case against Starbucks, claiming that its iced drinks contain too much ice — and that the restaurant is misrepresenting the amount of liquid in its cold drinks. Currently, the ounces in a drink listed on the menu reflect the size of the cup, including ice.
Buzzfeed has the official court documents, which show images claiming that, for example, a 24-ounce drink contains only 14 ounces of liquid. In a statement, Starbucks said, “Our customers understand and expect that ice is an essential component of any ‘iced’ beverage.”
Also worth noting? Starbucks is far from the only coffee or food chain that advertises based on cup size rather than ounces of liquid. This whole thing might sound completely frivolous, but the stakes aren’t: The plaintiff is seeking $5 million in damages as part of a class-action lawsuit.
While the case is still in the early stages, we’ll be interested to see if it gets anywhere — though don’t expect us to seek damages for our iced coffee addiction. We’ll still be happily lining up for cold brew, ice and all. Because isn’t the ice, you know, part of the point?
