If all our real estate dreams came true, we still wouldn't have anything on Gwyneth Paltrow's most recent purchase. The actress and lifestyle queen just put down a cool $4.9 million on a new home in Santa Barbara, CA.
According to real estate site Trulia, the purchase includes both the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house and another property next door with an additional three bedrooms. Trulia says the Palladian-style house is a “fixer-upper,” though it’s hard to tell from the photos what needs fixing or how much further up it can go. Still, we’re sure that the goop-y lifestyle queen will make her mark on it.
According to real estate site Trulia, the purchase includes both the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house and another property next door with an additional three bedrooms. Trulia says the Palladian-style house is a “fixer-upper,” though it’s hard to tell from the photos what needs fixing or how much further up it can go. Still, we’re sure that the goop-y lifestyle queen will make her mark on it.
Even before any changes, the photos are heavenly. Every room is drenched in warm California sunlight, letting the sea breeze practically waft through the photos. The home has more than 20 skylights, a landscaped courtyard, and multiple terraces overlooking the ocean. For the days when a trek to the beach just sounds like too much trouble, the home also boasts a long swimming pool in the center of the courtyard.
Paltrow already owns two other California properties, a $14 million home in Malibu, CA, and an equestrian estate in Los Angeles, both of which she bought with ex-husband Chris Martin. Additionally, the former couple share residences in New York and London. But we're sure none of them could be as bucolic as this latest purchase.
Click through for some gorgeous photos that will make you want to run away to Southern California for good.
Paltrow already owns two other California properties, a $14 million home in Malibu, CA, and an equestrian estate in Los Angeles, both of which she bought with ex-husband Chris Martin. Additionally, the former couple share residences in New York and London. But we're sure none of them could be as bucolic as this latest purchase.
Click through for some gorgeous photos that will make you want to run away to Southern California for good.