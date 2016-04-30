Even before any changes, the photos are heavenly. Every room is drenched in warm California sunlight, letting the sea breeze practically waft through the photos. The home has more than 20 skylights, a landscaped courtyard, and multiple terraces overlooking the ocean. For the days when a trek to the beach just sounds like too much trouble, the home also boasts a long swimming pool in the center of the courtyard.



Paltrow already owns two other California properties, a $14 million home in Malibu, CA, and an equestrian estate in Los Angeles, both of which she bought with ex-husband Chris Martin. Additionally, the former couple share residences in New York and London. But we're sure none of them could be as bucolic as this latest purchase.



Click through for some gorgeous photos that will make you want to run away to Southern California for good.

