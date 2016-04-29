Sophie Turner Found The Most Delicious Way To Tease Us About Jon Snow

Shannon Carlin
It seems someone at a London hotel is trying to get answers from Sophie Turner about Jon Snow — by way of her stomach.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game Of Thrones, posted a photo of a very delicious looking chocolate cake, but as Vulture points out, this is no average dessert.

No, it's a dessert with a mission that may be even more difficult than Brienne of Tarth's: to figure out the fate of Jon Snow.

In perfectly written white frosting, this cake asks, "Is Jon Snow dead?"

Bribery

A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on


Unfortunately, as scrumptious as this fruit-topped cake may look, Turner isn't giving away any spoilers. Instead, she had just one word for what this was: "Bribery."

Since cake clearly isn't enough to tempt Sansa to talk, you'll just have to keep watching GOT to find out if Jon Snow is actually D-E-A-D.

In the meantime though, rest assured that in real life, Ramsay Bolton is not nearly as horrible as he appears on the show.

Hubby

A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

