Sophie Turner Found The Most Delicious Way To Tease Us About Jon Snow

It seems someone at a London hotel is trying to get answers from Sophie Turner about Jon Snow — by way of her stomach.
Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game Of Thrones, posted a photo of a very delicious looking chocolate cake, but as Vulture points out, this is no average dessert.
No, it's a dessert with a mission that may be even more difficult than Brienne of Tarth's: to figure out the fate of Jon Snow.
In perfectly written white frosting, this cake asks, "Is Jon Snow dead?"
Unfortunately, as scrumptious as this fruit-topped cake may look, Turner isn't giving away any spoilers. Instead, she had just one word for what this was: "Bribery."
Since cake clearly isn't enough to tempt Sansa to talk, you'll just have to keep watching GOT to find out if Jon Snow is actually D-E-A-D.
In the meantime though, rest assured that in real life, Ramsay Bolton is not nearly as horrible as he appears on the show.
